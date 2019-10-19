Chipola hosts First Responders Career and Job Fair

Hundreds of area high school students and area residents attended Chipola’s First Responders Career and Job Fair on Oct. 17.

Representatives from all areas of law enforcement, corrections, fire-fighting and emergency medical services were on hand to share career information and hire employees on the spot. Many agencies and institutions set up equipment and assets to showcase their work. Professionals from various career fields hosted interactive displays and employment information.

Darwin Gilmore, Chipola’s Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, says, “This was a great educational experience and an educational opportunity for the students. The event was also a great opportunity for people looking for jobs with hiring managers ready to hire on the spot.”

​Visiting students learned about free money available for classes in Chipola’s Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire-fighting or EMT/Paramedic programs.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.