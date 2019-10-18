Vernon sends two golfers to regionals in St. Augustine

The Boys 1A District 1 Golf Tournament was held at Sunny Hills Golf Course earlier this week and Vernon High School golfers Nick Sheffield (sophomore) and Christopher Golden (freshman) qualified to advance to regionals next Tuesday in St. Augustine.

Nick finished with a score of 91 and Chris finished with a score of 93.

Golf is the only sport that you have to “pay to play” at the district, region, and state level and if anyone wants to make donations to defray the cost of sending these VHS golfers to St. Augustine please call or text Coach Thomas Register @850.252.5777 or contact VHS bookkeeper Mrs. Herbert by calling the school office @850.535.2046.