Tropical Storm Nestor update

Washington County declared a Local State of Emergency at 1 p.m. today in preparation for Tropical Storm Nestor.

Our area could experience tropical storm force winds beginning sometime between midnight and noon tomorrow. Rainfall accumulation could reach 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible but not probable. The main concern will be downed trees and power lines.

After school activities have been postponed to Monday, October 21.

For reporting downed trees and power lines, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 638-6111.

Citizens needing sand bags are asked to call 638-6203 until 4 p.m. today and 415-5026 after 4p.m.