Relay for Life Team: Clerks for a Cure invites you to a hamburger cookout to be located in front of the Washington County Courthouse. This event will take place Friday, November 1, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm and will be available during the homecoming parade. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.

Contact person for more information: Miranda Burnham, Team Captain, 850-481-4647