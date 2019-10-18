Jackson obit

Mr. Thomas Watson Jackson, age 84, of Holmes County, Florida, passed away October 16, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born May 18, 1935 in Holmes County to the late Yarbrough W. Jackson and Vassie Odell Register Jackson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Johnson and Abby Ruth Jones.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Jackson of Graceville, FL; two daughters, Doris White and Kevin of Chipley, FL and Barbara Hawkins and Robert of Graceville, FL; a son, James Sconiers of Graceville, FL; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the East Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM.