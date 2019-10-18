Howell obit

Mrs. Tracy Vanlandingham Howell, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 8, 1954 in Dothan, Alabama to the late John Wesley Vanlandingham, Jr. and Martha Ann Brazil Vanlandingham.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Bill Howell of Bonifay, FL; three children, Troy Howell of Bonifay, FL, Christy Howell of Taos, NM and Lauren Markham and husband Mike of Vernon, FL; one sister, Debbie Vanlandingham Solomon and husband Al of Marianna, FL; four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Perry, Rev. Allen Corbin and Rev. Ken Autry officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the church.