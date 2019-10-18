Helms obit

Mrs. Faye Elizabeth Price Helms, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born June 2, 1943 in Bay County, Florida, to the late Robert Wilson Price Sr. and Clyde Lee Price.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by four siblings, Robert W. Price Jr., Madeline Funchess, Susan Mitchell and Carol Ouimette.

Mrs. Helms is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jimmie Lane Helms, II; two children, Jackie Lynn Burns and husband Brad and Sean Helms and wife Jill; four grandchildren, Christopher Burns, Spencer Helms, Kaitlyn Sapp and Hollye Helms.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rory Rigdon officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM.