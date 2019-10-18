Briefing on potential tropical cyclone

Staff with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Emergency Management, Board of Commissioners, and EMS gathered at the Emergency Operations Center this morning for a conference call briefing with the Division of Emergency Management regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

Around 10 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported PTC 16 had reached maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, with the storm expected to become more organized over the next 18 hours.

The storm is expected to make landfall late tonight into early Saturday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area with Holmes County potentially experiencing winds of 35-57 mph.

There is potential for flash flooding along portions of the northeastern Gulf Coast over the weekend. About 2-4 inches is predicted with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches possible in some areas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for along the Gulf coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach. Inundation of 3 to 5 ft above ground level is possible from Indian Pass to Chassahowitzka.

Holmes County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, with local emergency officials continuing to monitor weather conditions.

Out of an abundance of caution, Holmes County was placed under a local State of Emergency at 10:30 a.m.

Residents are asked to monitor local weather broadcasts and prepare by securing any loose objects around their property and keep travel during peak storm hours to a minimum.

Look for another update from the Holmes County Emergency Operation’s Center later this afternoon.