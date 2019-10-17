Henrickson obit

Karen Howell Henrickson, 66 was born November 4, 1952 in Marianna, Florida to Harry and Emily Howell. She passed peacefully on October 15, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Karen attended Marianna High School and soon after began her career at Sunland Center. When Karen was 19, she brought home a precious five-year-old little girl from Sunland just on the weekends. Eventually those weekend visits turned into a forever home for Jane Ellen Donalson, making Karen a mother for the first time. Jane Ellen lived and was loved by Karen and all the family for the rest of her life, as Karen’s daughter. Karen became a mother again in 1973 and again in 1976. Karey and Kristin and Jane would live their lives loved deeply by their mother.

Karen continued to work at Sunland Center for the next 46 years. She gained many friends that she loved and that loved her while at Sunland. She was an important part of The Special Olympics for many, many years. She made a beautiful life for herself and her daughters, never missing a thing. She was very involved in everything they did growing up. She did the same when her first granddaughter was born, and from that time on, she became fondly known as Nana to us all. Her life and the love she had for her family and friends leaves us all blessed just to have known her. Her caring heart and love will be missed by many.

Karen loved the beach and upon retirement in 2016 she spent quite a bit of time at her beach house in Mexico Beach, Florida. Just as she always had done in Marianna, her beach house door was always open for her friends and family. Karen was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Marianna.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Harry and Emily Howell, also known to many as Pops and FanFan; husband, Phil Henrickson; and her daughter, Jane Ellen Donalson.

She is survived by her brother, Randy Howell; Randy’s sons, Ted (Heather) and John (Lauren) Howell; daughter, Karey and Andy Lambert; daughter, Kristin and John Young Roberts; her son, Jim Henrickson; and her grandchildren, Kendall and Cody Lambe, Brook Cummings, Sarah Hewett, Lily Roberts and Graham Roberts, Kaia Henrickson, and Tyler Downs. And a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at First United methodist Church at Eleven o’clock in the morning with John Young Roberts & Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-7 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.