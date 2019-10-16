Hutchins obit

Rickey Hutchins, age 69 formerly of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on October 9, 2019 at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Rickey was born on February 23, 1950 in Chipley, Florida, to Joseph J. Hutchins and Dessie Mae (Satterfield) Hutchins. Rickey worked as a heavy equipment / crane operator in the construction industry. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Dessie Hutchins; brothers: Thurman Hutchins and David Hutchins both of Youngstown, Florida.

He is survived by the mother of his children: Barbara J. Hutchins of Hamilton Square, New Jersey; one son: Robert Hutchins (Lori) of Hamilton Square, New Jersey; daughter: Sharon “Sherri” Lyn Buckley (Shannon) of Cape Coral, Florida; brother: John Wayne Hutchins (Angel) of Youngstown, Florida; sister: Violetta Olsen of Milton, Florida; 4 grandchildren: Hannah, Rose, Noah and Leah.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/nca/donate) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (www.donate.vvmf.org).

Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.