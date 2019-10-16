Haddan obit

Delora Ann Haddan, age 75, passed from this life October 14, 2019 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born in Chipley, FL, on August 8, 1944 to Willis and Nettie (Toole) Smith.

Delora is preceded in death by her parents, and her two sisters: Dorothy Worthington and Margaret Hicks.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Haddan; her sons: Stuart Haddan and Natalie, Jason Haddan and Wendi; her brother, Wallace Smith; three sisters: Mary Dornan, Debbie Williams, and Virginia Bagdonas; and two grandchildren: Cara Ann Haddan and Caleb Haddan.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Wausau First Assembly of God with Rev. Danny Burns and Rev. Danny Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

