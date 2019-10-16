Brown obit

Mr. Edward Lynn Brown, age 66, of Chipley, Florida, passed away October 15, 2019 at his home. He was born August 23, 1953 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Lynn is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jessie Mills.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 43 years, Robbie Brown of Chipley, FL, one son, Charles Brown and Rachel of Cleveland, TN; two daughters, Stacey Balkcom of Chipley, FL and Melissa Brown of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren, Payton Abbott, Caylin Abbott and Drake Brown; his father, Henry Leroy Brown; his mother, Donna Babcock; two brothers, Leroy Brown and Dennis Brown; three sisters, Diana Riley, Glenda Parks and Ronda Schuck; mother-in-love, Geraldine Mills; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life was held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.