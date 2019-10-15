Larson obit

Ann Cone Larson, 84, of Bonifay, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Arnold Cone and Lora Wattenbarger Cone Bullington.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Reginald “Bud”; her son Peter and daughter-in-law Stacie; her sister Joann Cone; her brother Charles “Bill” Bullington and sister-in-law Julia; and her nephew Ernest Clasing, his wife Kara, and their two children.

A Bonifay native, Ann spent nearly twenty years of service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and returned to Bonifay in retirement; she loved to play hymns on her piano and was as a long time Sunday School teacher in Maryland and then at First Baptist Church of Bonifay. Memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Bonifay’s Chipola Scholarship.

A graveside service was held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Jeep Sullivan officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.