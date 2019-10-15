Mr. Joe Julian Hand, age 74, of Westville, Florida, passed away October 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 30, 1945 in Westville to the late Guss Samuel Hand and Ozie D. Peterson Hand.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Judie Wilson and two brothers, Cecil Hand and Johnny Hand.

Mr. Hand is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Hand of Westville; three children, Laurie McLendon and husband William of Crestview, Carolyn Hand and husband Kyle Brown of Westville, and Ron Hand and wife Alisha of Palm Bay; one brother, Frank Hand of PA; two sisters, Alice Hand of Westville, and Juvone McDuffie and husband Mike of Daleville, AL; five grandchildren, Kayla Fenton and husband Hunter, Cameron Richter, Chloe Hand, Maren Hand and Asher Hand; one great-grandchild, Isla Fenton; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019, at Campground Church. Interment will follow in the Campground Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home Chapel.