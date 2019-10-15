Gatewood obit

Mrs. Betty Moore Gatewood, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away October 13, 2019 at her home. She was born May 17, 1941 in Samson, Alabama.

Mrs. Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Olen Moore, Danny Battles and Lowell Battles and one great-granddaughter, Blair Lynn Harrison.

Betty is survived by one son, “Rocky” Robert H. Harrison, Jr. of Geneva, AL; two daughters, Wendy Cotten of Baker, FL and Cynthia Moore of Bonifay; two brothers, Leon Battles of Samson, AL and Steve Battles of CO; a sister-in-law, Fran Moore of Bonifay; eight grandchildren, Ashley Hoover, Amy Hoover, Brianne Vaughn, Rocky Harrison, Heather Hoover, Hailee Cotten, Dustin Hoover and Dillon Cotten; 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the Gaskin Cemetery in Gaskin, Florida, with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Carmel Assembly of God Church.