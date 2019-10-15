Compton recognized at School Board meeting

Also introduced at the meeting was the new WCSD Community App.
The following consent items were approved.
Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting, September 9, 2019
Approval of Minutes – Final Budget Hearing, September 9, 2019
Approval of Minutes – Executive Session, September 9, 2019
Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
Approval of purchase order for Griffin Heavy Equipment
Approval of purchase order for CLS Technology, LLC
Approval of purchase order for Flooring for the New Board Room
Approval of 2019-2020 Federal Program Project Applications
Approval of out-of-state for KMS, VES, RMS, VMS, CHS, VHS, and WAVE to attend the National Peanut Festival Special Citizens Day in Dothan, AL on November 6, 2019
Approval of contract with Psychological & Educational Consultants, PLLC
Approval out-of-state travel for RMS Boys Basketball team to attend Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Atlanta, GA on December 27, 2019
Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Strengthening Career & Technical Education for the 21st Century Act-Perkins V Postsecondary and Rural Grant Summaries
Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Course Catalog and Student Handbook concerning Commercial Driving 3rd Party Testing
Approval of out-of-state travel for Susan Saunders to AVID ADL conference in Elizabeth, NJ on October 22-24, 2019
Approval of Memorandum of Agreement with USF for YMHAT
Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS AR Reward students to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL on December 19, 2019
Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS AVID student to AVID Day at Georgia Tech University, Atlanta, GA on December 19, 2019
Approval of changes to District ELL Plan
Approval of 2019-2020 Bus Routes
Approval to Declare Property Unnecessary for Educational Purposes and Accept Purchase Option
Approval of purchase order for New Board Room roof repair and additions
Approval of contract services with Samantha Calzada for Volleyball program at VHS
Approval of purchase order to Chartwells for Serving line at VES cafeteria
Approval of purchase order for A/C unit replacement at RMS & CHS cafeterias
Approval of purchase order to Bracewell’s Flooring & Fencing for VES School Hardening Fencing Project
Approval to adopt Revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures and Code of Student Conduct
Approval of School Internal Audit Report for FYE June 30, 2019
Approval of changes to the Student Progression Plan
Other action items approved included:
Approval of School Board Members Will Tonka Taylor and Susan Roberts to Attend the FSBA, FADSS
Approval School and District FSSAT Review
The following personnel items were approved:
DISTRICT
Approval of out-of-field status for Rachel Hodge
Approval of AVID tutors
CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Approval of transfer of Lindsey Watson from Vernon High School, effective October 9, 2019
FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Approval of resignation of Ashley L. Hall, nursing instructor, effective October 26, 2019
Approval of resignation of Laura Wells, financial aid officer, effective October 31, 2019
KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Approval of employment recommendation of Courtney Kent, paraprofessional, retroactive September 12, 2019
Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Lee, paraprofessional, retroactive September 12, 2019
Approval of out-of-field teachers Chelsea Carter and Emily Watts
Approval of leave of absence for Jessica Hodge, teacher, October 17 – December 2, 2019
Approval of employment recommendation of Karen Owens, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019
Approval of employment recommendation of Ashlyn Jeffries, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019
Approval of the resignation of Jessica Whitaker, paraprofessional, effective October 18, 2019
Approval of resignation of Vanessa Newman, paraprofessional, effective September 27, 2019
ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL
Approval of retirement of Jacquelyn Stokes-Taylor, teacher, effective September 27, 2019
TRANSPORTATION
Approval of employment recommendation of LaJauna Ross, bus monitor, effective retroactive September 16, 2019
Approval of retirement of Kenneth Mayo, bus driver, effective April 16, 2019
VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Approval of resignation of Julie Stewart, teacher, effective September 27, 2019
Approval of resignation of Yvonne Baboi, paraprofessional, effective September 30, 2019
Approval of employment of Vanessa Newman, teacher, effective retroactive September 30, 2019
Approval of employment recommendation of Kamaria Terrell, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019, pending pre-employment screening
Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Whitaker, paraprofessional, effective October 21, 2019, pending pre-employment screening
VERNON HIGH SCHOOL
Approval of resignation of Lindsey Watson, effective October 8, 2019
Approval of Anna Beth Rackley early return from leave of absence to teach out-of-field, effective retroactive October 7, 2019
VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Approval of employment recommendation of Julie Stewart, media specialist, effective retroactive September 30, 2019
Approval of level increase for Donna Taylor, data entry clerk 10/7/2019
W.I.S.E.
Approval of resignation of Patrick Brock, teacher, effective October 1, 2019
Approval of employment recommendation of Dwight Kennedy, teacher, retroactive October 9, 2019