Compton recognized at School Board meeting

Also introduced at the meeting was the new WCSD Community App.

The following consent items were approved.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval of Minutes – Regular Board Meeting, September 9, 2019

Approval of Minutes – Final Budget Hearing, September 9, 2019

Approval of Minutes – Executive Session, September 9, 2019

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of purchase order for Griffin Heavy Equipment

Approval of purchase order for CLS Technology, LLC

Approval of purchase order for Flooring for the New Board Room

Approval of 2019-2020 Federal Program Project Applications

Approval of out-of-state for KMS, VES, RMS, VMS, CHS, VHS, and WAVE to attend the National Peanut Festival Special Citizens Day in Dothan, AL on November 6, 2019

Approval of contract with Psychological & Educational Consultants, PLLC

Approval out-of-state travel for RMS Boys Basketball team to attend Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Atlanta, GA on December 27, 2019

Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Strengthening Career & Technical Education for the 21st Century Act-Perkins V Postsecondary and Rural Grant Summaries

Approval of FPTC 2019-2020 Course Catalog and Student Handbook concerning Commercial Driving 3rd Party Testing

Approval of out-of-state travel for Susan Saunders to AVID ADL conference in Elizabeth, NJ on October 22-24, 2019

Approval of Memorandum of Agreement with USF for YMHAT

Approval of out-of-state travel for VMS AR Reward students to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL on December 19, 2019

Approval of out-of-state travel for VHS AVID student to AVID Day at Georgia Tech University, Atlanta, GA on December 19, 2019

Approval of changes to District ELL Plan

Approval of 2019-2020 Bus Routes

Approval to Declare Property Unnecessary for Educational Purposes and Accept Purchase Option

Approval of purchase order for New Board Room roof repair and additions

Approval of contract services with Samantha Calzada for Volleyball program at VHS

Approval of purchase order to Chartwells for Serving line at VES cafeteria

Approval of purchase order for A/C unit replacement at RMS & CHS cafeterias

Approval of purchase order to Bracewell’s Flooring & Fencing for VES School Hardening Fencing Project

Approval to adopt Revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures and Code of Student Conduct

Approval of School Internal Audit Report for FYE June 30, 2019

Approval of changes to the Student Progression Plan

Other action items approved included:

Approval of School Board Members Will Tonka Taylor and Susan Roberts to Attend the FSBA, FADSS

Approval School and District FSSAT Review

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

Approval of out-of-field status for Rachel Hodge

Approval of AVID tutors

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Approval of transfer of Lindsey Watson from Vernon High School, effective October 9, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Approval of resignation of Ashley L. Hall, nursing instructor, effective October 26, 2019

Approval of resignation of Laura Wells, financial aid officer, effective October 31, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Courtney Kent, paraprofessional, retroactive September 12, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Lee, paraprofessional, retroactive September 12, 2019

Approval of out-of-field teachers Chelsea Carter and Emily Watts

Approval of leave of absence for Jessica Hodge, teacher, October 17 – December 2, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Karen Owens, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Ashlyn Jeffries, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019

Approval of the resignation of Jessica Whitaker, paraprofessional, effective October 18, 2019

Approval of resignation of Vanessa Newman, paraprofessional, effective September 27, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of retirement of Jacquelyn Stokes-Taylor, teacher, effective September 27, 2019

TRANSPORTATION

Approval of employment recommendation of LaJauna Ross, bus monitor, effective retroactive September 16, 2019

Approval of retirement of Kenneth Mayo, bus driver, effective April 16, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of resignation of Julie Stewart, teacher, effective September 27, 2019

Approval of resignation of Yvonne Baboi, paraprofessional, effective September 30, 2019

Approval of employment of Vanessa Newman, teacher, effective retroactive September 30, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Kamaria Terrell, paraprofessional, effective October 15, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Whitaker, paraprofessional, effective October 21, 2019, pending pre-employment screening

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Approval of resignation of Lindsey Watson, effective October 8, 2019

Approval of Anna Beth Rackley early return from leave of absence to teach out-of-field, effective retroactive October 7, 2019

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Julie Stewart, media specialist, effective retroactive September 30, 2019

Approval of level increase for Donna Taylor, data entry clerk 10/7/2019

W.I.S.E.

Approval of resignation of Patrick Brock, teacher, effective October 1, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Dwight Kennedy, teacher, retroactive October 9, 2019