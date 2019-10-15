Chipley man arrested for cocaine

Kennedy Sheffield

A Chipley man was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after he was stopped for speeding on State Road 77.

Just after 1 a.m. on October 12th, WCSO deputies stopped an SUV traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit near Clayton Road. During the stop, deputies arrested 45-year-old Kennedy Sheffield, after a search located three plastic bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Sheffield was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

