CareerSource Chipola to meet

Members of the CareerSource Chipola Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, October 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the CareerSource Chipola Community Room located at 4636 Hwy. 90 E, Suite K, Marianna, to discuss ongoing disaster recovery efforts. No items requiring action from the board will be discussed.

Individuals wishing to participate in this meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lisa Wells at the CareerSource Chipola office at 850-633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 7-1-1.