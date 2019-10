Senior night was held at Coach Aaron Todd Gymnasium in Vernon last Thursday for the Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets volleyball team. Seniors Chloe Taylor, Elizabeth Kangas, Mikayla Cotton, Kobe Reed and Jordan Johnson were all honored at mid-court before their game against the Cottondale Lady Hornets. Cottondale won the matches by a 3-1 score.

Vernon plays this Monday at the Vernon Middle School gymnasium against Bethlehem at 6 p.m.