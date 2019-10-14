Pippin obit

Martha Doris Pippin passed away on October 12, 2019. Doris was born in Chipley on January 30, 1925.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Pippin.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Carol Huffman of Chipley, Ann Freeman and her husband Steve, of Havana Florida, Brenda Bruner of Chipley, and Elaine Tolbert of Woodville, Texas, 9 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Doris passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family who would like to express their gratitude toward all the nurses and caretakers associated with Emerald Coast Hospice. Following her cremation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.