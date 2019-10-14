Peggy Jo Cauley Pate, age 82, passed from this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. She was born on August 6, 1937 to the late Windal and Jessie Lee (Casey) Cauley in Vinegar Bend, AL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, Windal L. Cauley, two sisters, Marie Davidson and Iris Jackson.

Survivors include, son, William “Bill“ X. Pate III and wife Connie of Enterprise, AL, two daughters, Tammy Pate Cosson and husband Donnie of Vernon, FL, Cyndi McAlister and husband Tom of Dothan, AL, one sister, Betty Jean Buchanan, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Reverend Bill Nations officiating.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.