Miller obit

Mr. Billie Dee Miller, age 84, of Westville, Florida, passed away October 11, 2019 in Westville at his home. He was born October 12, 1934 in Westville.

Billie was preceded in death by his father, John H. Miller, Sr., his mothers, Nellie Calbert Miller and Lizzie Ellen ‘LE’ Miller, his wife of 46 years, Ellen Jean Miller, a daughter, Danielle Miller, a grandson, Jamie French, a brother, John H. Miller, Jr. and a special Aunt, Lou Sellers.

Mr. Miller is survived by three daughters, Linda Cooper and Jimmy of Caryville, FL, Jean French and Lonnie of Bonifay, FL and Veronica Horton and James Hall of Westville, FL; three sons, Rod Perez and Charlotte of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Pete Perez of Crestview, FL and Matt Perez and Anthony of Quincy, FL; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and a niece, Brenda Rich and Glen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Boroughs and Duke Barrow officiating. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.