Lawrence obit

Mr. Arthur D. Lawrence, age 87, of Dothan, Alabama, and formerly of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday October 12, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Aril 29, 1932 in Daleville, Alabama and served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. Sanders and Johnnie Mae Lawrence; wife Julia Mae Jones Lawrence; and a daughter Phyllis Lawrence Bullock.

Mr. Lawrence is survived by his children: Mittie Russ of Graceville, Florida, Gwendolyn Tucker (Benjamin) of New Jersey, Pamela F. Stringer of Graceville, Florida, Patricia Sims of Miami, Florida, Calvin Lawrence of Marianna, Florida, Jacques Lawrence (Marife) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Timothy Russ (Danyal) of Tampa, Florida and Ferdinand Russ (Fanecia) of Jacob City, Florida; eighteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings: Janie Richardson of Graceville, Florida, Mittie Sanders of Las Vegas, Nevada and James Lawrence (Jitra) of Thailand; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 AM, from the sanctuary of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Avenue, Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Earnest Parker, Jr., pastor/teacher officiating.

The funeral cortege will began at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 5441 Cooper Street (funeral home) in Graceville, Florida.

All services will be under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.