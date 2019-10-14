Luda Jean Bush, 90, affectionately called Mama, Mama Jean, and Darlin, went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2019.

She was born in Ponce de Leon, Florida, December 12, 1928. She truly loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength, and loved others as herself.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Bush; parents, Will and Opal Burch; sister, Wanda Galloway; and brother, Don Burch.

She is survived by her son, Craig Bush (Theresa); daughter, Debby Brewer (John); four grandchildren, Jeanny Taulli (Sam), John Brewer, Jr. (Mandy), Sarah Bush (Chasity), Taylor Brinson (Kaylon) and four great-grandchildren, Isabella Taulli, Katherine Taulli, Silas Brinson, and JD Brewer.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Panhandle Family Care, Dermatology Associates, and Marianna Health and Rehabilitation for their compassionate care. We will be forever grateful for the love shown to her at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation. We had peace knowing that she was getting the best care possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home.