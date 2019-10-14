Bullard obit

Anita Noreen Bullard, 60, of Alford, Florida, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Esther Rothstein. Anita was a Medical Clerk for the State of Florida. She enjoyed various crafts from stained glass to jewelry, but her love was her family and her dog, “Bella” or “Bella Donna”, as she was sometimes called.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther Rothstein; brother, Burt Rothstein, all of Chicago, Illinois, and father of her children, Gary Bullard, of Alford, Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina Eldridge (Justin) of Alford; son, Jason Bullard (Lacie) of Cottondale; grandson, Jared Elmore; granddaughters, Alexus Cooper, Samantha Elmore, Brystol Williams, Brookleigh Bullard, Braeleigh Bullard; sister, Bess Ann Mocek (Bob) of Chicago; nephew, Doug Mock and family California; niece, Liz Martinez and family of Illinois.

Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.