Pennington obit

Jane Pennington, age 59, of Graceville, Florida, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Galilee United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida, with Reverend Don Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Galilee Methodist Church.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jane grew up on a registered Holstein dairy farm, Chywan Farm in Annawan, Illinois. She was involved in FFA, 4H, and GAA in school and graduated in 1978 from Annawan High School. She attended Black Hawk College in Kewanee, Illinois after HS graduation. Later in adulthood she worked on livestock farms in Iowa and Alabama. At Graceville News she worked as a staff reporter shortly after moving to Graceville. Jane loved to participate in community and church projects and holidays.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Dick Boelens, and brother, Daniel Buelens.

Survivors include: her mother, Charlene Childs Boelens; two children, Kristopher Logsdon (Janice), Holly Doering (Gabe); brother, Jim Boelens (Linda); sisters, Susan Boelens, and Debra Kopp (Fred); grandchildren, Luke and Ellie Doering; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and loyal companion, her dog Sassy.