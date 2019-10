Pastor Appreciation Day will be observed by the Bonnett Pond Community Church for their pastor, Rev. Mack Glover, on October 20th beginning at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Glover began his 6th year with Bonnett Pond on Mother’s Day of this year. The membership has grown to love and appreciate Bro. Mack over these past five years. Please join us for this service in honoring our pastor with lunch to follow. Bonnett Pond Community Church is located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd.

