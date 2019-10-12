Taylor obit

Kolton Liam Taylor, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Kolton was born September 30, 2019 in Marianna, Florida to John Ross Taylor and Cheyenne Leigh Smith.

Other family members include grandparents, Timmy Taylor, Theresa Taylor, Mona (Kyle) Weinman, Raymond (Kim) Smith; great grandparents Gertrude Taylor, Mona Demery, Winston (Diane) Smith; aunts and uncles Abby Taylor, Stephanie Smith (William Bell), Sophia Smith, Gary (Megan) Cudmore, Aaron Smith; numerous other family.

Predeceased by great grandparents Willie Dean Taylor, Albert Ernest Cudmore, Allie Vern Pickron, Glen Pickron.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor and Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church 10 a.m. until time of service.