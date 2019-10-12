Harris obit

Mr. Ted Dennis Harris, age 58 on Bonifay, Florida passed away October 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 30, 1960 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Robert Harris and Emma Lorene Marsh Harris.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Jo Harris, one sister, Iris Whitney and one brother Larry Harris

Mr. Harris is survived by four brothers, Robert Tim Harris, Stanley Ray Harris, Steve Harris and wife Susan and Clint Harris all of Bonifay; five sisters, Karen Hendrix and husband Gerald, Carolyn Hendrix, Joan Biddle, Jean Bevens and husband Elmer and Judy Bailey and husband Bobby all of Bonifay; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.