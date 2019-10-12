Gillis obit

Mr. Ernie Lee Gillis, 61 of Westville, Florida died on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Mr.Gillis was born on Thursday, July 24, 1958 in Bonifay, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents Make Gillis and Eula Forehand Gillis, brother, Lester Gillis and sister Carolyn Cooper.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Kim Cullifer Gillis of Westville, FL, son, Eric Gillis and wife Amber of Westville, FL, daughters, Heather Craft and husband Glenn of Westville, FL and Erica Purvis and husband Derrick of Samson, AL, brothers, Jimmy Gillis of Westville, FL and Donny Gillis of Bonifay, FL; 6 grand children, Kaitlyn Craft, Darryl Purvis, Elisha Gillis, Zeke Gillis, Rylee Purvis, Gavyn Purvis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gillis was loved by his many family and friends.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Eric Gillis and Rev. James Lamb officiating. Interment will be in Campground Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church.