Congressman Dunn Strongly Supports Continued Construction of USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter in Panama City

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement in strong support of the Department of Homeland Security providing relief to Eastern Shipbuilding Group in order to continue the Offshore Patrol Cutter program in Panama City, Florida.

“I applaud the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to continue construction of the Offshore Patrol Cutter in Panama City. Despite sustaining a direct hit from Category 5 Hurricane Michael just one year ago, the Florida Panhandle remains the best place to build these critical vessels and get them in to the hands of our Coasties as quickly as possible. I would particularly like to recognize President Trump and his team for their steadfast diligence in working with us throughout this process.”