Traffic stop yields drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop in the Noma community led to the arrest of a Bonifay man the evening of Wednesday, October 9.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Bush Road and Baxley Road.

A records check through dispatch revealed the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jesse A. Hughes, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Hughes gave consent for a search of the vehicle, during which the deputy found rolling papers, a digital scale, and a glass pipe which contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hughes was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.