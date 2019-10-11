Hutto obit

Rayburn “Buddy” Hutto, 76, of Greenwood died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence.

He retired from the Jackson County Road & Bridge Department. Buddy loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lottie Hutto; his sister, Loetta Anderson; his brothers, JW and Frank Hutto.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Peggy “Carolyn” Hutto; daughters, Amy Boggs, Heather “Hutto” McEwen and husband, Matt; sons, Troy Hopkins, and Richard Hopkins and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Hilda Smith and husband, Herbert, Marilyn Anderson and Beth Patterson; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Damascus Free Will Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. Saturday, at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.