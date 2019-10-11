Chipola Artist Series presents Nashville Legacy Oct. 24

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series presents Nashville Legacy, Thursday October 24, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Floyd Cramer’s unique “slip note” piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop, and rock hits in the 1950s and ‘60s. Chet Atkins’ innovative thumb-style guitar led him to become known as one of the world’s preeminent guitar virtuosos.

Though Floyd and Chet are gone, their Nashville Legacy lives on through Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. In this concert, Jason and Meagan take audiences on a journey back in time to Nashville’s “golden era,” sharing the music made famous by Floyd and Chet, as well as by the countless country, pop, and rock artists whose careers they impacted. Jason and Meagan share their own personal stories of growing up with their “Grandad” and “Uncle Chester.”

Learn more at www.jasoncolemanmusic.com. A Meet the Artist Reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by Hancock Bank.

Tickets are $20 adults, $10 children 18 and under, and $5 Chipola students and staff. For more information, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.