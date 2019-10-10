Register obit

Mrs. Linda Mae Register, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away October 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 10, 1944 in Westville, Florida, to the late Melvin Rudolph Tate and Jessie Mae Mathews Tate. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Tate.

Mrs. Linda is survived by: one son, Ashley Register and wife Lisa of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Melvin L. Tate of Bonifay, FL; one granddaughter, Michelle Carroll; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Cameron.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.