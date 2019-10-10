Peters obit

Mrs. Carol Ann Peters, 71, of Bonifay, Florida, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home in Bonifay.

Born Thursday, September 30, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hamke and the late Eva Cooney Hamke.

Surviving is her husband, Larry Peters of Bonifay, brother, Robert Hamke of NC, sister, Karen Sue Bakeeff of Orlando.

Carol was a very loving person. She always saw the best in everyone and was willing to help anyone. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.