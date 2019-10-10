New York trip 2020

Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a New York trip, “Chipley to the City that never sleeps,” July 8-16, 2020.

The incredible price of $979 (each) includes:

  • motor coach transportation
  • 9 days, 8 nights
  • 4 consecutive days in New York City area
  • 14 meals: 8 breakfasts and 6 dinners
  • guided tours: Central Park, Rockefeller Centre, Times Square, Wall Street, 911 Memorial, Ellis and Liberty Islands, Statue of Liberty … and more
  • bonus: National Museum of African American & Culture in Washington DC

Deposits due October 15; payment plan available. For more information, contact Rev. Malcolm Nelson at revnel@aol.com or (516) 480-5599.

