New York trip 2020

Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a New York trip, “Chipley to the City that never sleeps,” July 8-16, 2020.
The incredible price of $979 (each) includes:
- motor coach transportation
- 9 days, 8 nights
- 4 consecutive days in New York City area
- 14 meals: 8 breakfasts and 6 dinners
- guided tours: Central Park, Rockefeller Centre, Times Square, Wall Street, 911 Memorial, Ellis and Liberty Islands, Statue of Liberty … and more
- bonus: National Museum of African American & Culture in Washington DC
Deposits due October 15; payment plan available. For more information, contact Rev. Malcolm Nelson at revnel@aol.com or (516) 480-5599.