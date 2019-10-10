FWC hosting Deer Manager 101 course in Gadsden County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Deer Manager 101 course for private landowners within six counties in northwest Florida.

The course, offered by the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Florida Research & Education Center, 155 Research Road, Quincy. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Private landowners from Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties are invited to learn about featured topics, such as mapping your property, deer biology, deer habitat management and aging deer. Participants also will have an opportunity to meet local FWC law enforcement officers from these counties to learn about the services the officers provide.

Lunch will be provided, but you must pre-register by Oct. 18. To pre-register, contact Kay Haskins at 850-767-3634.

Private landowners play a critical role in wildlife conservation by protecting and restoring habitats like the longleaf pine/wiregrass ecosystem, and managing farms, ranches, and forests that provide habitat to many species. Private lands form critical corridors between publicly managed conservation lands. FWC Landowner Assistance Program biologists work with private landowners to help them manage wildlife and their habitats by providing management recommendations and helping find financial assistance for habitat work.

Learn more about the Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.