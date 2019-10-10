Dozier obit

Our Heavenly Father has called from this walk of life our beloved Mr. Rowdy Dozier, age 55, of Dothan, Alabama, who peacefully passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, but lived in the Houston County area for several years.

Please keep the Dozier family in your prayers during this very difficult time of transition.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL, with the Reverend Stevenson Tullis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Green Valley Cemetery, Highway 84 West, Dothan, Alabama.

“Oh, I want to see Him, look upon His face,

There to sing forever of His saving grace;

On the streets of glory let me lift my voice

Cares all past home at last ever to rejoice.”