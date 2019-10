Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted Vernon’s Lady Jackets last Thursday in a volleyball match, and also recognized their senior players. The Lady Tigers won 3 out of 5 games: 29-27, 13-25, 11-25, 25-15, 10-15.

Senior players recognized by the Lady Tigers included: Morgan Hammock, Olivia Floyd, Samantha Whitaker, Hannah Patton, and Madilynne Webb.