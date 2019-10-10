Chipley Garden Club and District II welcome FFGC state officers

submitted by Gweneth Collins

FFGC’s New Mission Statement: Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. promotes the love of gardening, floral and landscape design, and civic and environmental responsibility by providing education, resources and networking opportunities for our members, youth and the community.

On Wednesday, October 9, Chipley Garden Club hosted the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc District II Fall Meeting at the Washington County Agricultural Center in Chipley. The theme of the meeting was “Watermelons!” and watermelons were everywhere from the floral designs on the tables to Watermelon cupcakes! Each attendee even received a hand-crocheted or hand-knitted watermelon potholder as a take-home gift.

The semi-annual meeting, which was conducted by newly-appointed FFGC District II Director Cynthia Biegler, was a highlight of the garden club year. FFGC State Officers were in attendance – President Al Latina, 1st VP Marjorie Hendon, 2nd VP Tina Tuttle, and 3rd VP Christy Linke – as well as over 70 members from the garden clubs of Chipley, Vernon, Wausau, Port St. Joe, Lynn Haven, Sneads, Gulf Beach, Panama City, and Marianna. Also present were the husband-wife team, Jane & Ed Nendick, FFGC Membership Co-Chairs.

The purpose of the meeting was to allow FFGC’s State Officers to meet and provide updated information to club members concerning educational opportunities, awards, Wekiva Camp, SEEK Camp, scholarships, convention plans, and attracting new members. Presidents of the individual garden clubs also gave reports on their recent activities and plans for the future.

The treat of the day was the standing recognition of Vernon Garden Club member Bessie Alma Marshall who just celebrated her 100th birthday and is still gardening!

Following the meeting, Chipley Garden Club President Debbie Mitchell remarked, “We planned this event last year, unfortunately Hurricane Michael blew through on the day the meeting was scheduled. We’ve had a wonderful time today and we enjoy having other garden club members and the FFGC Board come for a visit.”

Chipley Garden Club would like to thank Kirby Holt’s “Blossoms” and Falling Waters State Park for their contributions to the meeting. We appreciate their support!

If you would like more information on activities or projects of Chipley Garden Club, please contact Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The next scheduled meeting with be Wednesday, November 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley. We always welcome visitors and new members!