Vickery obit

Kenneth “Gene” Vickery, age 75 of Cottondale, Florida passed from this life on October 8, 2019 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was born on December 25, 1943 in Newton, Alabama to Ivan and Marie Vickery. He moved from Canton, Georgia to Cottondale, Florida in the 1990’s. Gene worked as a project superintendent in the construction industry. He was a member of Salem Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ivan and Marie Vickery; son: Michael Ray Vickery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marsha Vickery of Cottondale, Florida; two sons: Glenn Vickery of Chipley, Florida; Scott Suttles (Stephanie) of Covington, Georgia; four daughters: Jeannie Vickery of Chipley, Florida; Debbie Lark (Jimmy) of Panama City, Florida; Dana Kelly (John) of Chipley, Florida; Melissa Lewis of Monroe, Georgia; two brothers: Gerald Vickery (Joyce), Donald Ray Vickery both of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Carolyn Watson (Chubby) of Chipley, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Dallas Pettis and Bro. Scott Suttles officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Creek Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sapp Church Cottondale, Florida.