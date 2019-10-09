Pursuit ends in arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A local man is facing multiple charges after leading Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies on a brief pursuit Tuesday, October 8.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received information that 29-year-old Nicholas S. Cassidy was driving a motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Washington County.

Deputies observed Cassidy traveling north on Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon on a motorcycle matching the description of the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Cassidy disregarded the emergency lights on the deputies’ patrol vehicles and continued driving, turning east on Highway 90 toward Westville and topping speeds of over 100 mph before finally coming to a stop on Highway 90 in the area of Valee Road.

A check through dispatch confirmed the motorcycle to be stolen out of Washington County and also that Cassidy’s license had been suspended indefinitely.

Once stopped, Cassidy continued to disregard verbal commands given by deputies and actively resisted attempts to place him in hand restraints. After Cassidy was subdued, a search of his person resulted in the discovery of a small bag of marijuana.

Cassidy was taken into custody and was further found to be in possession of methamphetamine as he was in the process of being booked into the Holmes County Jail.

Cassidy is charged with possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license revoked (habitual offender), smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.