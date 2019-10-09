Congressman Dunn Strongly Supports President Trump Against Nancy Pelosi’s Partisan, Unconstitutional “Impeachment”

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement in strong support of President Trump’s decision to not engage in a partisan “impeachment” without a vote by the People’s elected Members of the House of Representatives.

“Speaker Pelosi’s partisan impeachment proceedings are a farce and an effort to overturn the 2016 election. Even worse, they will continue to stand in the way of Congress getting anything meaningful done for the foreseeable future. It’s unconscionable that Speaker Pelosi is arbitrarily choosing to impeach the President without holding a single vote to do so. It’s un-American and flies in the face of the Constitution. I fully support President Trump’s decision and condemn Nancy Pelosi’s ‘impeachment by decree.’”