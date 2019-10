It’s that time again for Kate Smith Elementary PTO’s Chicken and Dressing pan sales. Pans may be pre-ordered until October 23rd. The pans will be fully cooked and available in half and full size. Half size pans are $20 and full size pans are $30. They will be available to pick up on November 5th from Kate Smith Elementary Cafeteria anytime between 3 PM and 7 PM. To order, stop by Kate Smith Elementary School office.

