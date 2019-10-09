Andrews and Sasser sworn in on City Council

Tracy Andrews and Tommy Sasser were sworn in for another term when the Chipley City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 8. Andrews was also selected by her fellow council members to serve as mayor.

The following agenda items were approved.

1. Ordinance No. 958 (Public Hearing) – Amendment to Chapter 19 “Utilities”. This ordinance amends the natural gas rates for all consumers.

2. Resolution No. 20-01 – FDEP FRDAP Grant Application Submission – Pals Park Phase IX. This resolution authorizes the submittal of the application for grant funds in the amount of $50,000.00 for Pals Park Phase IX.

3. Resolution No. 20-02 – FDEP FRDAP Grant Application Submission – Pals Park Phase X. This resolution authorizes the submittal of the application for grant funds in the amount of $50,000.00 for Pals Park Phase X.

4. Employee Classification Document Addition – Water Utilities Department – Collection System Crewman I. This approves an additional position for a full-time Collection System Crewman I. This position was included and approved in the FY 2019-2020 Budget.

5. Special Event Application – Peanut Boil and Music Fest. The Peanut Boil and Music Fest will be held, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Train Station/Gazebo.

6. Special Event Application – Relay For Life of Washington/Holmes. The Relay for Life will be held, Friday, April 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – midnight at Pal’s Park.

7. Special Event Application – First Baptist Church Fall Festival. The Fall Festival will be held, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

8. Special Event Application – Roulhac Reunion. The Roulhac Reunion will be held October 11-13, 2019 at Gilmore Park from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

9. Request for Commissioner Appointment to Chipley Housing Authority – Wanda Owens. This reappoints Wanda Owens for a four-year term beginning June 30, 2019.