The Wausau Town Council will hold their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, October 10, at 6 p.m. at Wausau Town Hall Chambers.

Agenda: Click Here

Prior to the meeting, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a public meeting to discuss applying for a grant under the FRDAP during the 2020-2021 Funding Cycle for George M. Rogers Park Phase IV.