Mrs. Ottie Redmon Karl, 84, widow of Albert Karl, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Jackson Hospital while surrounded by her family.

Ottie was born December 13, 1934 and was one of four children to Dave Henry Redmon and Jeannie Broxton Redmon. She sold real estate for a number of years.

A matriarch, she buried her husband four years and two months prior to her own death. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, J.D. Redmon, Jean Hada, and Gennieve Nelson.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Guy, Debra Dillard, and Gary Karl; four grandchildren, Phillip Guy, Matthew Guy, Gary White, and Sydney Karl; one great granddaughter, Hayley Guy; half brother, Louis H. Redmon and wife, Sue; half sisters, Carolyn Owens and husband, Durwood, Carrie Lawrence and husband, Buddy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with David Baldwin officiating. Entombment followed in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.