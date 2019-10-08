Compton receives ACE of Florida Hall of Fame award

ACE of Florida held their 2019 Annual Conference in October, taking the opportunity to bestow their prestigious ‘Hall of Fame Award’ on Martha Compton, Director of Florida Panhandle Technical College.

The purpose of the ACE of Florida Hall of Fame Award is to recognize and honor adult educators who have contributed in a significant way to the vision and mission of adult education and Hall of Fame.

Recipients of this award are teacher-leaders who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to and development of high quality educational programs, their service to students and community, and their outstanding contributions to our field as a whole.

Compton, a lifelong educator, has served on the Workforce Funding Committee and has donned leadership roles with ACE of Florida and FACTE, and has supported a variety of local organizations in Northwest Florida, including the Washington County Economic Development Council, CareerSource Chipola, and Northwest Florida Manufacturers Council.

Her work in these areas has garnered multiple accolades including the Hollingsworth CareerSource Chipola Board Member of the Year and the John E. Lawrence School Administrator of the Year.

“The honors and awards Martha Compton has received are indicative of the level of commitment Martha has to her students, staff and community, and are certainly representative of her dedication to education,” said the ACE President, Melanie Stefanowicz at the award ceremony, “and Martha remains a champion of the small and rural districts, as well as a legislative advocate.”

As the Director of Florida Panhandle Technical College for the past 10 years, Martha Compton has a demonstrated history of building innovative programs that serve her students and community.

In addition to her daily responsibilities at the Technical College, Martha balances state-level leadership positions both as a Board of Director for ACE of Florida and President of FACTE, along with membership on several local community boards and service organizations.

“I have been blessed to work with people of high character and worthy of emulation throughout my career, and I am currently blessed to work with a dedicated group of educators and administrators,” said Compton.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including EMT, Drone, Welding, Electrical, Photography, Multi-Media Design, Cosmetology, Information Technology, Cyber Security and Networking, Practical Nursing, Drafting, Law Enforcement, Hemodialysis, Corrections and Public Safety, Digital Video Technology, GED and Continuing Adult Education.

For more information about this story, employment opportunities, or the degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 302, or visit www.FPTC.edu.