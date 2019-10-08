Carroll obit

Mrs. Dorothy Kubay ‘Dot’ Carroll, age 95, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 8, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

She was born November 5, 1923 in Palm City, Florida to the late Edward and Ida Papp Kubay.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie D. Carroll, three sisters, Lola Leshin, Yola Smith and Margaret Weiler, one brother, Edward Kubay and a son-in-law, Jack Schrimsher.

Dot is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Susie Schrimsher of Bonifay, FL and Sharon Herring and husband Charley of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Debbie and Joseph Riley, Patti and Brad Gill and Daniel and Dawn Herring; eight great-grandchildren, Cody and Jamie Stotler, Ethan and Iesha Spears, Erica Spears, Shane Heinrich, Mason Herring, Malachi Herring, Maddox Herring and Nia Gill; two great-great-grandparents, Maelynn Stotler and Klohe Spears; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.